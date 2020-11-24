Some Williams Elementary School students returned to the classroom last week.
Krista Purdom, instructional technology coach for the Williams Unified School District, said students in pre-kindergarten through first grade returned to the classroom on Nov. 16.
“Everyone was very happy; the students were very happy to see their teachers and their friends and teachers were very happy to have the students (in the classroom),” Purdom said.
She said precautionary measures are in place – such as students having their temperatures checked – and social distancing is being taken seriously both in the classroom and on the playground.
As an instructional technology coach, Purdom said one of the main challenges she has seen is internet connections, since they’re in a rural area.
According to the district’s reopening plan, second through third graders should return to the classroom Nov. 30; and students in fourth through sixth grade will return for in-person instruction on Dec. 7.
Purdom said it’s important that parents take precautions at home and that they should keep an eye out for COVID-19 symptoms before sending their child to school.
For more information, visit www.williamsusd.net.