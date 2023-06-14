With the annual Summer Stroll Festival set to take over Plumas Street in downtown Yuba City on Saturday, some service changes will occur for Yuba-Sutter Transit riders.
Starting at 10 a.m., Plumas Street from Colusa Avenue to Bridge Street will be closed to traffic for the free community event, which is scheduled to take place from 3-9 p.m. on Saturday.
“Due to the early closure, Yuba-Sutter Transit's local fixed route service will be re-routed from Plumas Street all day on June 17th,” Yuba-Sutter Transit officials said. “Route 1 buses will operate on Olive Street between Colusa Avenue and Bridge Street. The Plumas Street bus stops at Church Street and Bridge Street will not be served during this time nor will the Route 1 stops at Forbes Avenue and Almond Street.”
For more transit detour information including alternate stop locations, contact the Yuba-Sutter Transit Dispatch Office at 530-742-2877.
According to organizers, the Summer Stroll Festival will include live entertainment, a kid’s zone, food and merchandise vendors, and other “fun activities.”
The live music entertainment is scheduled to take place on two stages, with the main stage located across the street from The Happy Viking. That schedule is as follows:
– Popular Demand: 5:30-7 p.m.
– Clean Slate: 7:30-9 p.m.
On the Center Street Stage, the schedule is as follows:
– Sapphire Skeletons: 3-3:35 p.m.
– Damaged Goods: 3:50-4:30 p.m.
– Mudstone: 4:45-5:30 p.m.
– Missing Gray: 5:45-6:30 p.m.
– The Swankmasters: 6:45-7:45 p.m.