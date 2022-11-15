The Yuba City Police Department announced that some streets in Yuba City will be closed Saturday morning for the annual Turkey Trot 5K and 10K Walk/Run.
The public event, organized by Hands of Hope of Yuba City, is expected to begin at 7:30 a.m. and end around noon. About 300 people are expected to participate, officials said.
With route start times slated for 9 a.m., the following streets will be closed:
– Start: Southeast gate of Riverbend Elementary to Stewart
– North lane of Stewart to Garden Highway
– North on Garden Highway to Shanghai Bend Road
– East on Shanghai Bend Road to levee
– Runners will then turn around at levee
– West on Shanghai Bend Road to Garden Highway
– South on Garden Highway to Stewart
– Concluding at Riverbend Elementary
– Start: Southeast gate of Riverbend Elementary to Stewart
– North lane of Stewart to Garden Highway
– North on Garden Highway to Shanghai Bend
– East on Shanghai Bend Road to levee
– Runners proceed north for 1.5 miles
– Turnaround, south to Shanghai Bend
– West on Shanghai Bend to Garden Highway
– South on Garden Highway to Stewart
– Concluding at Riverbend Elementary