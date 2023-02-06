The Yuba City Police Department recently announced that some streets in Yuba City will be temporarily closed on Saturday for a 5K walk/run event in the morning.
According to the department, the Yuba City Education Foundation received permission to close some streets for its annual Have a Heart for Kids 5K Walk/Run. About 900 people are expected to attend.
Starting at 7 a.m. and ending at 11 a.m., the following streets are expected to be closed for the event on Saturday:
– Begins at the River Valley High School track
– Southbound Harter Parkway to Redhaven Avenue
– Eastbound Redhaven Avenue to Carson Drive
– Northbound Carson Drive to Lassen Boulevard
– Westbound Lassen Boulevard to Harter Parkway
– Northbound Harter Parkway to Spirit Way
– Westbound Spirit Way to El Margarita Road
– Southbound El Margarita Road to Imperial Way
– Westbound Imperial Way to Camellia Lane
– Southbound Camellia Lane to Toyon Way
– Eastbound Toyon Way to El Margarita Road
– Northbound El Margarita Road to Spirit Way
– Eastbound Spirit Way to River Valley High School parking lot
For questions, contact the Yuba City Police Department at 530-822-4660.