A number of Yuba County offices will close between Christmas and New Year’s, according to a press release.
Closures begin Dec. 24 and all county offices will reopen Jan. 3 – operations necessary to ensure public safety will continue.
Law enforcement, public works crews and others will continue to respond to community calls. Work related to COVID-19 contact tracing and investigation will continue most days, with staff dedicated to that work only taking Christmas and New Year’s days off.
According to the press release, county officials said the span between the two holidays is typically quiet, in terms of visits or calls from the public. Yuba County Administrator Kevin Mallen said the decision to close some county operations – amounting to three additional days – allows county workers a short rest before returning in January to what is anticipated to be a heavy workload, much of it related to COVID-19 tasks.
Most county operations are already operating on an appointment-only basis as part of an effort to reduce exposure to COVID-19 to limit the possibility of interruption to services.