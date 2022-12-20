‘Something everyone should see at least once’

Around 2012, the Sacramento region was declared America's “Farm to Fork” capital, a title recognizing the area's role in agriculture and quality food production. The Sacramento Valley itself has long been known as California's top producer of rice, in a swath of land which includes Sutter, Yuba, and Colusa counties.
Since 1991, the practice of burning harvested rice straw was slowly replaced by winter field flooding to encourage the decomposition of straw back into the ground. This practice had an unintended boon on migrating birds searching for a winter refuge along their southern flight path. These flooded paddies mimicked the wetlands that used to cover the region until the rivers became restricted by levees.
Waterfowl and other species along the Pacific Flyway, one of North America's four primary flight routes for migratory birds, now depend on this practice to nourish and shelter them throughout the winter. It is estimated that at least a billion birds make use of this route each winter, and the Sacramento Valley is one of their favorite stops.
Bird watchers from across the nation, and even the globe, flock to California each year along with the birds for a chance to capture this natural phenomenon and document the many rare and diverse avian species. One such opportunity lies with free swan tours offered by the California Department of Fish & Wildlife (CDFW) in collaboration with Mathews Rice.
Mathews Rice, located in Marysville, started farming the region in 1884 after purchasing a parcel of land from a freed slave. The area now covers about 5,000 acres, all of which are dedicated to eco-friendly rice farming practices.
One such example of this is the timed practice of field flooding, designed to match and sustain the migratory patterns of waterfowl. As a result, District 10 now boasts one of the largest concentrations of overwintering tundra swans on the Pacific Flyway.
On Saturday morning, around 25 people gathered at the Mathews Rice Dryer to participate in a scheduled swan tour. Out of this group, only four people had come from within a 20-mile radius. The rest had traveled some great distances, such as Glen and Sylvia Smith from Chicago who were visiting with their son in Folsom.
“It's something everyone should see at least once,” said Smith excitedly. “The birds definitely seemed to be cooperating today.”
The tour proceeded in a caravan style with each vehicle being given a walkie talkie to listen to the commentary of Chris Ronshausen, a scientific aid and designated tour guide of the day.
Ronshausen led the group down Kimball Lane with a stop to view a flock of tundra swans floating in a paddy backed by a reflection of the Sutter Buttes mountain range. A bald eagle decided to make an early appearance at this time with several gulls, egrets, and falcons also showing face. The tour continued along Jackson Slough Road where attendees witnessed a large flock of snow geese take off, snapped some pictures of wading shorebirds, and searched for the elusive white faced ibis.
While the tour offered a beautiful glimpse of the region's current ecosystem, it also reminded visitors of the risks associated with ongoing trends in climate change. This year, Ronshausen said that Sutter County received around 20% of its normal water allocation, which caused many farmers to leave their rice checks fallow. This decline in production can lead to less winter habitat and food for migrating birds which directly impacts their ability to survive and breed. Yuba County, however, has been able to handle the drought a bit better due to its placement along the Yuba River and its access to water stored behind New Bullards Bar Dam, as managed by the Yuba Water Agency.
Those interested in taking advantage of CDFW’s free swan tours this winter have just two more chances to do so. The next tour dates are listed for Dec. 31 and Jan. 7 with sessions available at both 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Pre-registration is required and can be done by contacting Genelle Treaster, CDFW North Central Region, at Genelle.Treaster@wildlife.ca.gov. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/yw8fe5j4.