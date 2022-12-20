‘Something everyone should see at least once’

A flock of snow geese takes off from the flooded fields of Mathews Rice in Marysville during a free swan tour session on Saturday operated in partnership with the California Department of Fish & Wildlife.

 Shamaya Sutton/Appeal-Democrat

Around 2012, the Sacramento region was declared America's “Farm to Fork” capital, a title recognizing the area's role in agriculture and quality food production. The Sacramento Valley itself has long been known as California's top producer of rice, in a swath of land which includes Sutter, Yuba, and Colusa counties.

Since 1991, the practice of burning harvested rice straw was slowly replaced by winter field flooding to encourage the decomposition of straw back into the ground. This practice had an unintended boon on migrating birds searching for a winter refuge along their southern flight path. These flooded paddies mimicked the wetlands that used to cover the region until the rivers became restricted by levees.

