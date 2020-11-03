To celebrate the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment and encourage everyone to exercise their right to vote, the Soroptimist Club of Marysville-Yuba City marched through the streets of Yuba City on Election Day.
“One hundred years strong,” said club president Michele Blake.
According to Blake, the club organized the march because they wanted to call attention to the importance of voting on Election Day.
“Our mission is to empower women and young girls, and what better way to do that than through role modeling,” said Blake.
Carrying American flags and signs encouraging onlookers to vote, the group marched for just over a mile – down Stabler Lane and Butte House Road to the Sutter County Museum and back.
Soroptimist Club is a global volunteer organization working to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment.
The local Marysville-Yuba City chapter, which was founded in 1929, is one of the oldest internationally, said Blake.
The club meets every Tuesday, 12-1 p.m. in the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation conference room located at 950 Tharp Ave., Suite 1303, Yuba City, and Blake said they are always looking for new members.
For more information, visit www.mysoroptimist.org.