In honor of National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, the Soroptimist Club of Marysville-Yuba City will be hosting its first annual Walk to Raise Awareness of Human Trafficking in the Yuba-Sutter Area.

The event will take place at noon on Jan. 24 starting at Hometown Lenders located at 1210 Stabler Ln. in Yuba City. The route will then proceed north to Butte House Road and take a right before heading south on Civic Center Boulevard and onto Veterans Memorial Circle for its final stop in front of the Yuba City City Council chambers. Organizers are asking that all participants wear blue as it is the internationally recognized color for human trafficking prevention. 

