With 2020 being the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote in America, Soroptimist of Marysville-Yuba City is planning a centennial celebration on Election Day.
The event will see participants march from Hometown Lenders along Stabler Lane to the Sutter County Museum, less than a mile away.
Soroptimist International of Marysville-Yuba City invites the community to join in the event, planned for Nov. 3 from noon to 1 p.m. Those interested in attending are asked to meet in front of Hometown Lenders – 1210 Stabler Lane, Yuba City.
The local Soroptimist chapter was founded in 1929. Soroptimist is an international organization for business and professional women who work to improve the lives of females in their communities. For more information, go to www.mysoroptimist.org.