Women’s empowerment and the mission to protect and educate girls will be celebrated locally at the Soroptimist Club of Marysville-Yuba City’s 90th birthday celebration, planned for March 31.
“While some clubs have experienced a decline in membership, Soroptimist of Marysville-Yuba City continually grows and will celebrate its 90th year of serving the community,” said Kate Doscher, a Yuba-Sutter native and Soroptimist volunteer. “That says a lot about what kind of club we are.”
According to the club’s website, the word Soroptimist means “best for women.” It is an international organization for business and professional women who work to help improve the lives of females. Around the world, the organization has more than 80,000 members in some 120 countries.
“The local group started with only eight members. Nine at the most,” Doscher said. “I joined because I was amazed at how much such a small group of women could get done in the community.”
Now, there are 25 local Soroptimist members.
Doscher said that in her four years as a volunteer, the organization has done things such as remodel the Salvation Army Depot. They’ve also hosted various seminars to educate and empower women, fed the homeless and more. A group of members even attended this year’s Polar Plunge in Yuba City, dressed in old-time garb to note the success of the suffrage movement.
Doscher said she is excited to celebrate the club’s 90th anniversary. She said as the years go on, they become more popular and more people inquire about being a part of it.
Jackie Sillman, a Soroptimist volunteer, said the work they do is for the whole community.
“I love that we are basing our efforts to improve education, health and economic opportunity for girls and women,” Sillman said. That not only benefits those girls and women, but the boys and men around them.”
Sillman said about 125 women are expected to attend and celebrate the anniversary event. She is excited to celebrate the progression of women over the years and said it’s important to not forget that it’s only been about a century since women fought for and won their right to vote.