Bridges to Housing’s annual fundraiser dinner, “Soup’s On!,” is scheduled for this Saturday in Yuba City.
Bridges to Housing helps homeless people move into safe and secure housing in Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties.
“In 2018, we provided rental security deposits to 96 families, or 134 adults and 87 children,” said Susan Kimmel, with Bridges to Housing. “Last year’s dinner was a sell-out, and we expect twice as many people to attend this year’s event. A beautiful soup bowl hand-crafted and donated by potter Chris Thompson is included with each ticket.”
Kimmel said this year’s array of soups from local restaurants will be even more tantalizing than last year and the event will take place at The Refuge Restaurant.
The non-profit was founded in 2008, in response to the growing challenges of homelessness in the Yuba/Sutter community, she said. “We provide rental deposits to assist families and individuals who cannot afford both the initial security deposit and first month’s rent in order to move into safe, secure housing.”