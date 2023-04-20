StreamTable1.jpg

South Sutter Charter School students gather around a stream table at the school’s Learning Resource Center in Nicolaus.

 Courtesy photo

In order to expand its science curriculum, South Sutter Charter School in Nicolaus gives its students access to an Em4 stream table. This is the only K-12 public school in California that keeps a stream table on its campus.

What looks like a large basin of sand and water serves as an interactive lab activity for students studying river flows, stream processes and how water and sediment interact in floodplains.

