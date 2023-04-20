In order to expand its science curriculum, South Sutter Charter School in Nicolaus gives its students access to an Em4 stream table. This is the only K-12 public school in California that keeps a stream table on its campus.
What looks like a large basin of sand and water serves as an interactive lab activity for students studying river flows, stream processes and how water and sediment interact in floodplains.
By molding sand to simulate streams and valleys, students are able to compare the differences in how a river flows through two different landscapes. This encourages hands-on learning in environmental science and students observe the speed of water flows and topographical features.
South Sutter Charter School’s Director of Curriculum & Guidance Brandon Anderson saw a need for a stream table in order to expand the school’s science offerings to students, Curriculum Coordinator Sarah Legaspi said.
The Em4 model was implemented primarily to teach students the science behind stream dynamics and how forces such as flood events, erosion, plate tectonics and human intervention can alter watershed environments, school officials said.
According to Jim King, a production director for the environmental science curriculum company Little River, South Sutter Charter purchased the stream table with the goal of eventually incorporating it into its Learning Resource Center, which provides curricula and educational resources to charter and homeschool institutions in seven counties around Sacramento.
In 2016, South Sutter Charter was able to purchase an Em4 stream table from Little River. The school broke ground on this project in spring 2020 and received the stream table as it approached completion in August that same year, King said.
South Sutter Charter officials said that the Learning Resource Center was specially designed to include the stream table by adding water supply lines and floor drains in a specific part of the building.
This 12-foot long river model is typically suited for colleges and universities performing ongoing river science research, but King said that South Sutter Charter’s table was custom made for younger students to interact with.
“Our Em4 models have typically gone to labs at universities. Knowing this model would be used by younger scientists, we installed additional guards to keep small hands away from moving mechanical parts,” King said.
Other stream table models are available, but Em4 is one of the largest types available.
South Sutter Charter’s table was also customized to minimize the need for water changeovers in dry climates. A supplemental circulation loop was built to keep the water sanitary for longer periods of time, King said.