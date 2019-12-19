With the help of the community and local businesses, the nonprofit organization SoYouCan received an outpouring of donations for families in need this holiday season.
Each year, SoYouCan conducts an annual holiday donation drive and is able to support roughly 200 to 300 families. This year they received an overwhelming amount of support of nonperishable items, such as canned goods, boxed goods and jar goods.
“It basically started out with the need,” said Jackie Sillman, community impact specialist of Yuba Water Agency and a SoYouCan volunteer.
Sillman reached out to her friend and SoYouCan co-founder Angie Gates.
“Angie said it’s always the nonperishable food items,” said Sillman. “I just got on the phone and started calling around.”
In the end, SoYouCan received a donation of over 1,400 units of nonperishable food items, Sillman said. The donation goal was initially 300, but quickly snowballed.
Sillman and Ron Gates went to seven local businesses to collect the donations, filling a 20-foot trailer.
“Every inch of the trailer was filled with food,” said Angie Gates.
Along with the donation of food, SoYouCan, received a charitable donations of $1,000 from Frank M. Booth, Inc. and $1,000 from Sierra Central Credit Union. Employees of the two businesses put together the donations with their own money.
“We most certainly cannot do it without the partnership of the local businesses,” said Gates.
Families selected as recipients of the SoYouCan drive receive two gifts per child, everything needed for a Christmas dinner, a week’s worth of food, and more.
The donations will be delivered this Saturday, Dec. 21. A Christmas breakfast will be hosted by Recology for the volunteers and gifts will start being delivered at 9 a.m.