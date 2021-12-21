Board member Angie Gates said the 10th annual SoYouCan Christmas Giveaway on Saturday was one for the record books.
“This year was a record year,” said Gates. “(We had) 265 families with 1,047 kids.”
SoYouCan – the local nonprofit organization aimed at bringing family-oriented events and outreach to the community – has orchestrated this toy and food drive for the past decade, assisted by an army of volunteers that helped sort, package and deliver a holiday bundle of toys, candy, personal necessities and food to local families in need.
According to Gates, there were more than 75 drivers this year, including first responders, motorcycle clubs, water agency employees and other community members.
There were also approximately 50 volunteers over the course of the three day set up process that helped set up, sort and wrap the more than 2,000 gifts that were distributed on Saturday.
“We were actually ahead of schedule on Friday and were done a couple of hours early because of all of the volunteers,” said Gates.
All the Christmas bundles included two age-appropriate gifts per child and one board game as a gift for the entire family. In addition to the presents, each child received a stocking filled with candy, snacks, age-appropriate toys and necessities, such as toothpaste, socks and a blanket.
Each family also received a box full of food – including a turkey and ham, a 10-pound bag of potatoes, stuffing, canned vegetables, gravy and desserts – so they will have food for not only Christmas dinner but the week after as well.
Gates said she starts the bulk of gathering toys, food and other items for the drive in October each year, but the collections go on all year long.
“We will start gathering toys this week for next year and after Christmas we will buy stockings and other clearance items,” said Gates.
The annual SoYouCan Christmas Giveaway is traditionally facilitated on the last Saturday before Christmas each year.
For more information, call Gates at 530-415-0145, email SoYouCanYuba@hotmail.com or message SoYouCan on Facebook.