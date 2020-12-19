Santa had a little help delivering presents this year, with an estimated 150 cars delivering Christmas gifts and food throughout the Yuba-Sutter area on Saturday as part of the ninth annual SoYouCan Christmas Giveaway.
This year, the event looked a bit different due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic but organizer and SoYouCan board member Angie Gates said things went really well.
“I am amazed at the support from the community,” said Gates. “Everybody pulled together and if we needed anything, the community was right behind us.”
This year, the event was modified into a drive-thru gift pick up and members of the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office, Marysville Police Department, Linda Fire Department, Olivehurst Fire District, Yuba Water District and local community members filled up their cars, trucks and trailers to deliver more than 300 Christmas bundles to local families that may otherwise not have had the means to celebrate this year.
All the Christmas bundles included two age-appropriate gifts per child and one board game as a gift for the entire family. In addition to the presents, each child received a stocking filled with candy, snacks and age-appropriate toys. Necessities, such as toothpaste, socks and blankets, were included as well.
Each family also received a box full of food – including a turkey and ham, a 10-pound bag of potatoes, stuffing, canned vegetables, gravy and desserts – so they will have food for not only Christmas dinner but the week after as well.
Local schools, community members, law enforcement agencies and Victim Witness Services nominate families to receive this holiday assistance each year and Gates said the program continues to grow.
According to Gates, 837 kids, or 324 families, received gifts during Saturday’s distribution, up from 260 families last year.