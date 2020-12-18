Volunteers have been working hard this week to get ready for the annual South Yuba County (SoYouCan) Christmas Giveaway taking place today.
Families will receive items for Christmas dinner, food for the week after Christmas, two gifts per child, stocking stuffers, blankets, hats, mittens and other items, according to SoYouCan co-founder Angie Gates. The items will be delivered to all the families today by volunteers.
Gates said more than 300 families will get a delivery for a total of approximately 850 children.
On Wednesday, volunteers spent the day moving loads of items to the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds. The rest of the day was spent organizing everything. On Thursday, volunteers sorted stocking stuffers into piles based on age and gender and gifts were wrapped. Volunteers worked all day Thursday and Friday to get ready for the giveaway.
“Preparation is coming along better than expected with having to have less volunteers because of COVID,” Gates said in an email.
While fewer volunteers will be working inside during the giveaway, SoYouCan received an overwhelming response for volunteer delivery drivers.
“We have plenty of volunteers to deliver the packages on Saturday,” Gates said.
The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office, Marysville Police Department, Linda Fire Department, and Olivehurst Fire District will be filling their squad cars and fire engines with items to deliver to more than 50 of the families, according to Gates.
In total, approximately 100 delivery drivers will be volunteering today during the giveaway. Another change to the preparation for the giveaway this year was the location. For the last eight years SoYouCan had used the Olivehurst Moose Lodge. This year, staging takes place at the fairgrounds in order to allow for social distancing.
“Delivery drivers normally come in and visit or stand outside and visit but this year it will be drive thru with volunteers bringing items out to their cars,” Gates said.