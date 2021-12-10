As organizers prepare for their 10th annual installment, board member Angie Gates said this year’s SoYouCan Christmas Giveaway is set for a record year.
“We are heading towards 400 families with over 900 kids,” said Gates.
SoYouCan – the local nonprofit organization aimed at bringing family-oriented events and outreach to the community – has orchestrated this toy and food drive for the past decade, assisted by an army of volunteers which included local first responders, county officials and community members that helped sort, package and deliver each bundle.
This year, Gates said the organization has already received a generous amount of donations to provide the holiday bundles to each of the 400 participating families.
“The donations have come from so many community and business people,” said Gates. “I think everyone has caught the SoYouCan spirit from clubs, business owners, first responders, community members, the Chamber, government agencies, and more.”
All the Christmas bundles included two age-appropriate gifts per child and one board game as a gift for the entire family. In addition to the presents, each child received a stocking filled with candy, snacks and age-appropriate toys. Necessities, such as toothpaste, socks and blankets are included as well.
Each family will also receive a box full of food – including a turkey and ham, a 10-pound bag of potatoes, stuffing, canned vegetables, gravy and desserts – so they will have food for not only Christmas dinner but the week after as well.
Local schools, community members, law enforcement agencies and Victim Witness Services nominate families to receive the holiday assistance each year and Gates said the program continues to grow each year.
According to Gates, the drive has now expanded to reach families in almost all of the communities within the Yuba-Sutter region.
“We have families in Linda, Olivehurst, Marysville, Plumas Lake, Wheatland, Yuba City, Live Oak, Sutter and this year we added two schools in the foothills,” said Gates.
As the day of distribution gets closer, Gates said the Christmas Drive still needs turkeys and hams, toys for children of both genders ages 8-14, mittens, hats, blankets, family games and candy to fill the 900 stockings that will be sent with the gifts.
SoYouCan will be facilitating the annual giveaway on Dec. 18 at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds.
Gates said those interested in volunteering can come to the Main Exhibit Hall at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City, on Friday, Dec. 15, at 10 a.m. to help unload donations and set up tables.
For more information, to donate or to volunteer, call Gates at 530-415-0145, email SoYouCanYuba@hotmail.com or message SoYouCan on Facebook.