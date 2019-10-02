For the past 36 years, the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank has offered relief for residents who need an extra helping hand. Before the spaghetti is dished out at their Pasta for a Purpose fundraiser on Friday, here’s a breakdown of what they do and who they serve:
Comprised entirely of volunteers, the food bank relies on donations from the Feeding America grocery store partnership, the United States Department of Agriculture and individual contributions. Collectively, the food bank distributes about 170,000 pounds of food per month.
The food bank receives donated food to their warehouse in Yuba City, the “bank,” where the food is then distributed from to food closets and distribution centers and given to those in need.
There are four main services: the USDA Emergency Assistance Program, the Food for Thought school program, the 60+ program for senior citizens, and community produce distribution, which provides food to residents.
Here’s what they do
The food bank orders about 65,000 pounds of food per month through the USDA, which is distributed through the Emergency Food Assistance Program. The program provides emergency groceries such as soups, rice, dried beans and peanut butter to recipients with proof of residency and a photo ID.
The Food for Thought school program provides elementary school children with whole grain breads and fresh fruits and vegetables to take home, aiming to reach children who don’t have access to the National School Lunch Program on weekends. The program is currently at Park Avenue, Bridge Street and Cedar Lane elementary schools.
The 60+ program distributes food to seniors 60 years and older who live in Yuba or Sutter counties who meet income guidelines. The program distributes food at the food bank on the first Monday of each month, as well as at two senior facilities – Sutter Village Apartments in Yuba City and Buttes Christian Manor in Marysville on every third Wednesday of the month.
The community produce distribution is a program where the food bank will set up around town when they have an excess of food at the food bank, and set up a pop-up grocery store which is free for residents, no proof of residency needed.
“You just have to have a need to take it,” said Kristine Cassidy, food bank board member. “The way that they display it you look like you’re in a grocery store.”
All the donated food is stored at the food bank in Yuba City, where local food closets can come in and shop for what they need, with items from meat to fresh produce and milk.
“Agencies are actually shoppers who come to the food bank and buy food for 19 cents per pound,” Cassidy said.
The price per pound is part of a cost-sharing system to cover transportation costs.
Food Insecurity
The food bank aims to fill a need in a community with high levels of food insecurity, which is defined as uncertain or limited access to food, according to the USDA.
“I think we’re increasing every year on the amount of food that we’re gathering... food insecurity has become a big issue in this area,” Cassidy said. “Our goal is to try to eliminate that and help as many people as we can.”
Cassidy said the food bank partnered with Adventist Health/Rideout two years ago to create two screening questions for hospital patients who appeared to be food insecure. Cassidy, who is the director of food and nutrition and community nutrition outreach at Rideout, said the goal of the questions is to connect patients with services like the food bank when necessary.
“When we started doing our screening here at the hospital I would say that 90 percent of the people had no idea that the food bank existed,” Cassidy said. “That opened my eyes.”
She said the goal of the food bank is simple – to bring food to the people who need it, and to get more food out into the community in the future.