The Yuba Gardens Music Department will host a “spaghetti and bingo food fun night” in Olivehurst on Nov. 30 to raise funds for an upcoming trip and performance at Disneyland.
“Mrs. Stewert is amazing with these kids and they have worked really hard and it will be a very memorable opportunity for them,” said school officials.
The event, which is open to the public, will take place at the VFW Post No. 4095 Hall, 4756 Powerline Rd., in Olivehurst on Nov. 30. Dinner will be served from 6-7 p.m. and bingo, music and a raffle will follow.
Presale tickets are available for $20. Tickets will also be sold at the door for $25. Children six and under can attend for free.
For more information or to purchase tickets, contact band director and event planner Becky Stewert at rstewart@mjusd.k12.ca.us.