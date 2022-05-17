Students from Lindhurst High School are putting together an event in celebration and in honor of Michael Grace, a former math teacher who recently passed away.
The event will be hosted by the Lindhurst Interact Club on Saturday from 5-7 p.m. at the Lindhurst High School gymnasium and will include a spaghetti dinner, silent auction and performances.
It is a charity event and all proceeds will be given to Grace’s family. The entrance fee is $10 for those not wanting to purchase a dinner. For those wanting dinner plates, the cost is $25 and includes the entrance fee. Gift baskets will also be available to bid on with a starting value of $100. Baskets will go to the highest bidders.
Entertainment will include performances from the school band and the Junior ROTC. Another teacher will also be singing and playing songs on his guitar.
The Marysville Joint Unified School District said all are invited to come out and support this great cause. Lindhurst High School is located at 4446 Olive Ave. in Olivehurst.
For more information, or to make donations, visit blazerwebstore.myschoolcentral.com.