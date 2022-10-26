The Sacramento Valley Museum in Williams hosted its annual dinner theater event Saturday to raise funds to continue maintaining the facility while bringing attention to the treasure trove of local history housed there.
“The Spaghetti Western was a success,” said museum Director Elijah Rodriguez. “We had a sold-out show and everyone had a lot of fun.”
In addition to the night of comedic entertainment performed by local residents, a tri-tip dinner was served with peach cobbler for dessert and there was also a raffle and silent auction.
“It’s nice to gather friends and community members together in such a large space such as ours where we can meet new people and get to know your neighbors in not just Williams, but the surrounding areas,” said Rodriguez. “We love to get new people in to have a wonderful time as well as bring folks in our doors and interest them in coming back and seeing what the museum has to offer. The walls and cabinets are flooded with the rich history of our area, but a lot of people don’t know we are here.”
Housed in what used to be the Williams High School building, the Sacramento Valley Museum is home to over 16,000 square feet of exhibition space with artifacts telling the history of not only Colusa County, but all of the Sacramento Valley from the late 19th century through the mid-20th century.
After sitting dormant for years, the hard work of local volunteers transformed the 100-year-old building into a museum in 1963, with a variety of exhibits on display, including a blacksmith shop, a barber, a general store, a military room, a toy shop, a historical records room and more, in addition to the several artifacts it has acquired through donations over the years.
The Sacramento Valley Museum, 1491 E St., Williams, is open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from March through October.
“We close in the late fall/winter and reopen again in the spring (but) we are always available to open up by appointment only in the off season and the building is always available for rent,” said Rodriguez.
Group and private tours are also available by appointment only.
For more information, call the museum at 530-473-2978.