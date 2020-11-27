One man was killed and another stabbed during a fight among acquaintances Wednesday night in a residential area of Yuba City.
Anthony Teglia, 27, of Sparks, Nevada, was later arrested for his alleged involvement in the fatal stabbing that took place in the 700 block of Orange Street, Yuba City.
Around 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Yuba City Police Department officers were called to the area for reports of a fight in the street involving several people, one of them brandishing a knife. One victim, who was found in the street with stab wounds, was treated by medical personnel but was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was a 26-year-old Yuba City man whose identity has yet to be released pending notification of next of kin.
A second victim, a 24-year-old male from Yuba City, was treated for non-life-threatening stab wounds at Adventist Health/Rideout. His identity is being withheld due to the sensitive nature of the investigation and his safety, according to YCPD Lt. Sam Escheman.
Following an investigation, the department determined that Teglia was the suspect in the stabbing incident. Teglia reportedly fled the scene prior to officers arriving, though with assistance from the Sacramento Police Department, he was located Thursday around 3 a.m. in the Sacramento area.
Teglia was arrested on suspicion of murder and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and transported to the Sutter County Jail, where he is being held without bail.
Escheman said the stabbing is considered an isolated incident between individuals who were considered acquaintances. The investigation is ongoing, he said, and anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Yuba City Police Investigation Unit at 822-4660.