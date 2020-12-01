A Sparks, Nevada, resident charged with killing one man and injuring another during a fight last week in Yuba City had not guilty pleas entered on his behalf at a Tuesday arraignment.
Anthony Teglia, 27, is alleged to have stabbed a man to death and injured another during a fight amongst acquaintances on Nov. 25 in the 700 block of Orange Street.
At around 10:20 p.m. officers were called because a fight in the street was taking place involving several people, one of them brandishing a knife.
A 26-year-old Yuba City man was found in the street with stab wounds, was treated by medical personnel but was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim, a 24-year-old Yuba City man suffered non-life threatening stab wounds and was transported to Adventist Health/Rideout.
Teglia fled the scene before officers arrived and was located around 3 a.m. Thursday in the Sacramento area with assistance from the Sacramento Police Department. Teglia was charged with murder and attempted murder.
He will next appear in court on Feb. 3, 2021. At that hearing, the date of Teglia’s preliminary hearing will be set. Teglia is being held without bail.
On Tuesday, Sutter County Undersheriff Scott Smallwood would not release the name of the person killed because the homicide investigation being conducted by the Yuba City Police Department is ongoing.