Last Friday, the Yuba-Sutter SPCA announced it would be closing its doors temporarily after its current veterinarian “resigned without prior warning.”
A select number of services have remained available by appointment only during its closure. These included nail trims, microchipping, heartworm medication refills, flea and tick preventative treatment, and adoption.
As of Wednesday, the clinic announced on Facebook that it had found a veterinarian who would be “slowly transitioning into the clinic,” and that it would be open for vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
The news appeared to be well-received from a number of patrons who follow the SPCA on social media. Organizers still encourage the public to be patient because the clinic is expecting a large number of people in the coming days.
“This veterinarian will only be relief, therefore we do not have specific times when we will be open,” officials with the SPCA told the Appeal. “This week we are scheduling surgery appointments for Saturday.”