On Wednesday afternoon, the Yuba-Sutter SPCA announced on Facebook that it would be closing its doors temporarily as it sought a new veterinarian.
In its post, the SPCA explained that its current veterinarian “resigned without prior warning,” leaving the facility empty handed. Until further notice, Saturday will be the clinic’s last day, but it will remain available for record transfers as needed.
“Our goal has been and always will be to provide affordable preventative care for your pets and to educate our community about the importance of vaccinations and reducing pet population,” organizers said on Facebook. “Our efforts have been temporarily hindered by this veterinarian’s decision to leave abruptly, but we want you to know that we are grateful for your support and understanding. We very much appreciate each of you. We are working very hard to get a new veterinarian in place and to resume business as usual. Again, please know that we are very saddened by this decision, but we will reopen.”
Many local residents responded to the news with varying degrees of shock, disappointment, and support. The most commonly sighted response was frustration over the lack of other low-cost spay and neuter options in the area. Those who can’t get their pets fixed on time fear having to deal with the repercussions of an unwanted litter and adding more animals to an already overpopulated area.
Representatives for Yuba-Sutter SPCA did not respond for comment as of press time Thursday.
Hopes remain high still as the clinic searches for a new vet. On Thursday, staff announced that they had a positive lead on a potential replacement.
During its closure, a few services will remain available by appointment only. These include nail trims, microchipping, heartworm medication refills, flea and tick preventative treatment, and adoption. To schedule these services, or for any other inquiries, clients can call Yuba-Sutter SPCA at 530-673-6390. The clinic is located at 745 Sutter St. in Yuba City.
In the meantime, those needing affordable vaccine options for their pets may be able to access several other monthly programs available through Fieldhaven and the PetVet clinics operating out of Tractor Supply Company and Gaiser’s Pets in Yuba City.