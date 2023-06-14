Musicians Gay Galvin and John Paris are set to come together again on June 23 for a “piano bar” concert at Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City, but before they perform, a special “Speakeasy Pre-Party” is available for those looking to immerse themselves in the experience.
Last year, the “dueling pianists” performed in the Tickle the Ivories concert at the theater and are ready to team up again for an “evening of piano jazz and standards from the American Songbook,” according to Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, the organization responsible for the event.
Prior to the 7 p.m. concert, the Speakeasy Pre-Party will begin at 5:30 p.m.
“Admission for this unique experience is a whopping twenty bucks,” organizers said. “Grab a seat near the musicians for a real up close and personal evening of great music. The Speakeasy experience is an extra $15 and includes champagne and appetizers and is limited to the first 20 registrants.”
Galvin, who has been playing piano since she was six years old, is trained in classical and jazz styles, and has worked in big bands, musicals, jazz trios and various classical ensembles, according to Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture. She has a master’s degree in piano performance in jazz and teaches classical/Suzuki piano and jazz/improv in her studio in Marysville. She also leads the Gay Galvin Trio and is the musical director of the new Yuba Sutter Big Band.
Paris, a recently retired music educator, has “enjoyed a long musical career working with the likes of Merv Griffin, Jerry Lewis, the Minneapolis Symphony, and the Moody Blues,” organizers said.
“While jazz runs through his veins, John has managed to combine this passion with original new age music on his moving solo piano excursions reminiscent of the improvisational style of Keith Jarrett,” organizers said. “John is known for his piano virtuosity and has played Carnegie Hall where he was awarded the ‘Best Jazz Album of the Year’ by Enlightened Piano Radio.”
For more information about this event and other Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture programs, visit yubasutterarts.org.