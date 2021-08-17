Members of the local community and several outside the region banded together on Saturday to demonstrate in full force against the recent California mandate for all healthcare workers to receive at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of September.
It was a united front that took over both sides of Fifth Street in Marysville right in front of the Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital, calling for what some said is tyranny and not the American way.
Melissa Rodriguez traveled all the way from Chico, where she works as a unit liaison at Enloe Hospital, to lend support against the mandate.
“Being a healthcare worker we’re taught that patients have the right to choose what (work) they have done,” Rodriguez said. “This mandate is taking away our choice. When we’re in the United States (of America) and we’re forced to do something that is not freedom. Any of the signers of the Constitution would have the same issues that we’re having right now.”
Rodriguez said while the COVID-19 pandemic remains a pressing concern for many around the world, it doesn’t give the government the right to begin mandating what it believes to be the keys to putting an end to the virus.
“It’s not your right to tell me what I have to take,” Rodriguez said. “You have to say no because there is no bottom to what these people will ask that you do. Right now they’re talking about getting boosters, so what happened to the first two shots, I thought those were going to protect you?”
On Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration approved a third dose of vaccines for Americans whose immune systems are compromised.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did the same on Friday, after a unanimous endorsement by an expert advisory panel, approving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for eligible people 12 and older, and the Moderna vaccine for those 18 and older.
People who are moderately to severely immunocompromised make up about 3 percent of the adult population and are especially vulnerable to COVID-19 because they are more at risk of serious, prolonged illness, the CDC said.
The vaccine mandate, which covers all properties of Adventist Health/Rideout as well as a number of other sectors of employment, is coming on the heels of a rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths, locally and nationwide. In Yuba-Sutter, the vaccination rates for those 12 and older remain about 50 percent for Sutter County residents and approximately 41 percent for Yuba County.
Deaths have risen as well, with multiple individuals succumbing to the virus in the past few weeks, bringing the total for Yuba-Sutter to 157.
Monica Arrowsmith, business development & community well-being executive at Adventist Health/Rideout, said outside of certain medical and religious exemptions, the AH staff will need to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 30 or face additional requirements for masking and testing.
“Our mission of living God’s love calls us to do all we can to protect our communities from this deadly virus,” Arrowsmith said in a statement. “The recent surge, the highly contagious variant and the number of people who remain unvaccinated are still more reasons that all associates are required to receive the vaccine series.”
DJ Crist is a religious man who works as a maintenance assistant at The Church of Glad Tidings in Live Oak. He truly believes that mandates are never an answer, even for a deadly virus like COVID and its variants.
“Any mandate for a vaccine is wrong. It should be a personal choice (for) the individual,” Crist said. “There are a lot of people if they were to take this vaccine, it is harmful to them. I have a son, he’s 17, and has autism that came on from a vaccine. I have a sister-in-law who has chronic fatigue syndrome brought on by a vaccine. There is enough research out there to show vaccines can be dangerous. I am not saying this one is (but) it can be.”
A small study in 1998 suggested a link between vaccinations and autism spectrum disorder, but that study has since been retracted, and the provider’s medical license was taken away due to falsified information, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Since that time, there have been over 25 studies that disprove a connection between autism and the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine.
In April 2015, the Journal of the American Medical Association published the largest study to date on this subject. The study confirmed that the MMR vaccine did not increase the risk for autism spectrum disorder, the Mayo Clinic said.
Despite data suggesting the overwhelming effectiveness and safety of COVID vaccines, the fear of dangerous consequences is just one of the many reasons why demonstrators said they will do whatever it takes to keep the COVID-19 vaccine out of their bodies.
“Absolutely,” said Rodriguez, when asked if she would be willing to be fired over not taking the vaccine. “I have hundreds of co-workers that are in the same boat. We know what is coming and we’re going to say no.”