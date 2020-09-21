Special education teacher Jasmin Dhami recently announced her candidacy for a seat on the Yuba City Unified School District Board, Area 1.
Dhami is a life-long resident of Sutter County, according to her announcement, and she attended local public schools. She holds a bachelor of science degree in biological sciences with a chemistry minor; and a master of arts degree in teaching, with an educational specialist credential, and an advanced degree in organizational change and leadership.
She said in her announcement that it is time for new leadership on the board.
“As a board member, I will use my skill set to rebuild trust, form relationships, be transparent and accessible, for students, their families and teachers,” she said.
“Fiscal accountability will be a priority if I am elected to the board.”
Dhami’s experience with special education taught her to have crucial conversations with all stakeholders in order to build trust through relationships, she said. As a teacher for YCUSD, Dhami served on curriculum adoption committees as well as worked to develop a model math intervention program for students.