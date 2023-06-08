The Yuba City Police Department recently announced that in partnership with other area law enforcement agencies, it will be participating in the 26th annual Northern California Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run on June 14.
No street closures are planned, but there will be “several emergency vehicles in the vicinity of the route to emphasize support and safety,” the department said. The event is open to the public and those taking part in the annual run will be raising funds for Yuba-Sutter athletes participating in this year’s Special Olympics.