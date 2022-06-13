The Yuba City Police Department is partnering with other Yuba-Sutter law enforcement agencies to celebrate and support the Northern California Special Olympics 25th annual Law Enforcement Torch Run on Thursday morning.
The department said the event, which is intended to raise funds for local Yuba-Sutter athletes participating in this year’s Special Olympics, is open to the public to cheer runners on.
No street closures will be in place, but several emergency vehicles will be in the vicinity of the route to emphasize support and safety, the Yuba City Police Department said.
The torch run will begin at 8 a.m. on Thursday at the Yuba City Police Department, 1545 Poole Blvd. in Yuba City, and include the following route:
– East on Poole Boulevard
– South on Civic Center Boulevard
– East on Colusa Highway
– East on 10th Street
– South on E Street
– East on 6th Street
– North on B Street
– East on 7th Street
– Ending at the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department, 720 Yuba St. in Marysville
Please contact the Traffic Unit of the Yuba City Police Department at 530-822-4660 for any questions.