For the McIntyre family in Yuba City, holiday traditions can tend to vary. Whether it’s spending time at the happiest place on earth in Anaheim or snowboarding at North Star in Lake Tahoe, they enjoy the excitement of spending time together.
“We usually try to do Disneyland at least once every other year,” Jeremy McIntyre said. “Our kids are blessed to have all they need so it’s fun to kind of spend Christmas by taking these memorable trips.”
Though time can get a little hectic during the season with multiple kids in the family participating in extracurricular activities, the McIntyre family always looks ahead to being able to split time with extended family.
“We usually try to find a good balance between spending time with my wife Melissa’s family and my family. Whether it’s New Year’s with them or Christmas with us it doesn’t really matter. Just being there is the important part,” Jeremy McIntyre said.
Cory McIntyre, the family’s middle child and only son, just finished up his high school football career with the Sutter Huskies. Though his focus has now switched to baseball, he’s still reminiscing on how cool it was to capture a section title his senior year.
“It’s hard to shake the thought of football being over but it’s also kind of cool to look back and see how much we accomplished as a team this past season,” Cory McIntyre said. “The holidays are for sure a time about family, but Sutter football will always be a family to me.”
Cory will now start preparing for baseball season in the spring though he’s enjoyed duck hunting and spending time with friends since the end of football season.
“I think it’s always too important to cherish these memories with each other, I’m always grateful for my family,” Jeremy McIntyre said.