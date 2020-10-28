It’s been a long, spooky year ... but this weekend, spookiness becomes a celebration.
While some officials hope that the populace tones things down a little and remembers to wear masks and social distance themselves, there is a panoply of Halloween events, with the possibility of seeing plenty of ghosts, zombies and superheroes wandering about.
Halloween is Saturday and there are several events both the day before and on the day of.
Here’s a look at what people can consider:
– The Teegarden Event Center, a Victorian house built in 1853, is the backdrop for a haunted house.
Three floors make it possible to have lighter scenes for the faint hearted as well as the “dreaded basement of fright.”
Due to COVID-19, masks are required inside the house (Halloween masks are not accepted as facial coverings).
Haunted house tours are taking place on Friday and Saturday from 7-10 p.m.
There is an entrance fee of $15 and $5 for children under the age of 10.
Zombies will also come alive to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” throughout the night Friday and Saturday – performances take place every half hour between 7 and 10 p.m. and attendance is free.
Other attractions at the Teegarden Event Center on Halloween night include a pumpkin contest at 6 p.m. and costume contest at 6:30 p.m. The three best costumes will receive gift cards for downtown restaurants.
Attendance is free for both contests and all ages are invited to participate.
The Teegarden Event Center is located at 731 Plumas St., Yuba City.
For more information on the events, visit www.teegardeneventcenter.com.
– The Yuba City Downtown Business Association will sponsor a safe zone for trick or treaters on downtown Plumas Street that follows state requirements from 4-6 p.m. on Halloween.
– Scarysville will take place on D Street between Third and Sixth streets in downtown Marysville on Halloween.
Stacey Lego, event organizer and children’s pastor at The Point, a local church, said the event will run from 5-7 p.m. and will feature live music, hot dogs from the Kiwanis Club, games, trunk-or-treat, a scavenger hunt and businesses will be open for trick-or-treating.
She said they’re asking attendees to wear masks and socially distance as much as possible.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Tales from the Terror Tellers on Friday at 7 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. The event will offer a chance to listen to chilling tales on Halloween Eve.
– The Yuba County Library, 303 Second St., Marysville, will host a “Halloween Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat” event for children through 12th grade from 4:30-5:45 p.m. on Friday. Children need to be present to receive a treat bag. For more information, call 749-7380.
– Yuba City will host a drive-through trunk-or-treat event at Veterans Memorial Circle, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, from 1-3 p.m. on Friday.
Dress the family up and bring them to see decorated city vehicles and don’t forget a bag for candy. To adhere to current COVID-19 guidelines, all that attend must stay in their vehicle. For more information, call 822-4650.
– The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office will host a drive-through trunk or treat on Oct. 31 from 6-9 p.m. at the sheriff’s office, 1077 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.
– The Sutter County Library will host a treat bag giveaway from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Halloween (Saturday). Bags with books and prizes will be available ages 1-17 via curbside pickup. Children are not required to be present and people are asked to call 822-7137 when they arrive.
– Sutter Community Church will host a free trunk-or-treat event from 6-8 p.m. at 2900 Acacia Ave., Sutter, on Saturday.
– The Stonyford Community Church Harvest Festival will take place on Friday from 4-8 p.m. at 293 Sutter St., Stonyford. The event will include free food, activities for all ages and candy for the kids. Family friendly costumes are welcome. For more information, call 963-3072 or visit www.stonyfordchurch.org.
– Williams Elementary School, 1404 E St., Williams, will host a Halloween Cruise Truck-or-Treat night starting at 5 p.m. on Friday. Families are encouraged to decorate their vehicle and dress up in costumes as they drive through the parking lot course and pick up treats. Prizes will be given out for the best monster ride and best monster family.
– The Friends of the Colusa County Animal Shelter will host the second annual “Puptoberfest” at Veterans Memorial Park, located at the corner of 10th and Market streets in Colusa, from 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be a drive-up/walk-up format and masks will be required. Donations are also appreciated. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Colusa County Animal Shelter.
For more information, message Puptoberfest Colusa County on Facebook or email puptoberfestcc@gmail.com.
– Truck-or-Treat events will take place in both Williams and Colusa on Saturday.
The Williams Community Church, 315 Ninth St., Williams, will be handing out pre-packaged treats from socially distanced, decorated trucks from 4-6:30 p.m. There will also be facepainting.
The Colusa County Chamber of Commerce, 2963 Davison Court, Colusa, will be handing out treats from 3-6 p.m. Parking lot guards will be on scene to safety escort families across the parking lot. Masks, gloves and social distancing may be required. For more information, call 458-5525 or email info@colusachamber.org.
– Alsco-Geyer Ace Hardware, 600 Fifth St., Arbuckle, will host an inaugural Halloween Drive-Through event from 2:30-5:30 p.m. on Saturday in memory of store owner Doris Geyer. For more information, call 476-3003.
– The Stonyrose Heritage Society will host a “Halloween Bash Extravaganza” at the Stonyford Town Hall, 229 Market St., Stonyford, starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday. The event will include crafts, food, music, games, candy, a costume contest and a spooky skeleton parade. For more information, visit the Stonyrose Heritage Society’s Facebook page.
– Rocco’s Bar and Grill, 546 Market St., Colusa, will host a Halloween Mask Parking Lot Party, featuring music by Chad Bushnell, starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday. Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair and wear a decorative mask. For more information, call 458-8646.