The Yuba-Sutter area was bustling with undead festivities on Saturday. Here is a look at some of the ghoulish fun:
9 a.m.
Nearly 300 runners and walkers, many adorned in costumes, laced up their sneakers for the eighth annual Yuba-Sutter-Colusa Live United - Run United Spooktacular River Run which began and ended at Gauche park in Yuba City.
Bob Harlen, executive director of the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way, said the weather was absolutely perfect for a run Saturday morning.
“I think this has been our biggest turnout since 2016,” said Harlan.
Bessie Smith of Olivehurst said this is the second time she has attended the run.
“It always a great time and I love seeing all the costumes of the other runners,” said Smith.
After the run, awards were presented to the top runners as well as the winners of the costume contest judged by the Girl Scouts Troop Five.
Chad Mitchell of Live Oak said there were some pretty entertaining costumes this year.
“I saw a few butterflies which was neat to watch during the run,” said Mitchell. “There was also a ‘Where’s Waldo group, M&M’ s, whos from Whosville, superheroes. It was pretty fun.”
1:30 p.m.
From tamales, tacos and margaritas to flower crowns and sugar skulls, the courtyard at Yuba Sutter arts was decked out for the third annual Dia de Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead celebrations.
Featured artists and show curator Lila Solorzano Rivera said she was inspired to organize a Dead of the Dead event because there was not another celebration of this kind in the Yuba-Sutter area.
“I have been making Day of the Dead artwork since my grandpa’s passing in 2011 and I thought it would be nice to bring this kind of celebration to the community,” said Solorzana Rivera.
When organizing the event, Solorzana Rivera said she wanted to highlight local vendors and artists, and many of the six artists in attendance also has their own vendors.
”This year we wanted to focus more on the art and cultural aspects of the celebration,” said David Read, executive director of the Yuba Sutter Arts. “We wanted to put on a show that really represented the local culture.”
During the festivities, the Yuba-Sutter Folklorico Dancers performed as well as a couple local Latino musical groups.
3:30 p.m.
Rockabetty’s Hair Salon was transformed into zombie headquarters Saturday afternoon for the second annual Zombie Walk.
Attendees of the seven hour gore-inspired festivities could get a special effects zombie makeover, complete with an outfit and accessories as well as enjoys several crafts, activity booths and food.
Kelsy Mincer, Rockabetty’s Salon manager and event organizer, said the inaugural event last year was inspired by the experience her boss, Amy Johnson had at similar events in the Sacramento area.
“There wasn’t any events like this around here so I wanted to bring the fun here,” said Johnson.
New this year, Mincer said the event also included a hay maze and an upstairs been garden.
According to Mincer and Johnson, all proceeds from the event will benefit the Yuba Sutter Arts.
“We just really love the arts, zombies and Halloween,” said Johnson. “This event brings all of those things together and helps to continuously support the arts in our community.”