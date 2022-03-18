Due to two large hiking parties that had to cancel, Middle Mountain Interpretive Hikes said Thursday it had nine reservations available for the Summit Ascent/North Butte Hike set to take place on Sunday.
Scheduled from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., the hiking group said Sunday’s hike will be an “unforgettable adventure of exploring the sacred, hallowed grounds of an ancient, dormant volcano, the Sutter Buttes.”
Middle Mountain Interpretive Hikes also stressed that for those who are looking for great hiking opportunities, that March is typically the best month for hiking the Sutter Buttes.
Cost for the hike is $45 per person and the hike difficulty is considered to be strenuous with four to eight miles with significant elevation gains and losses of 1,000-plus feet, the hiking group said.
“One of the Buttes most challenging treks, this route is a steep, 1000-foot push straight up North Butte,” Middle Mountain Interpretive Hikes said. “It is off trail and has no easy switchbacks. Hikers must be in very good physical condition and not suffer from vertigo.”
The group said a COVID-19 vaccination is required to participate and that hikers should bring a mask or face covering along with food and water. Hikers also are encouraged to wear hiking boots or strong shoes with a good tread.
For those interested in making a reservation, email mmsutterbutteshikes@yahoo.com.
For more information about Middle Mountain Interpretive Hikes, visit www.middlemountainhikes.org.