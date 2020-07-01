The Sutter-Yuba Mosquito and Vector Control District will start spraying for West Nile virus in the area this week, according to a press release.
Spraying will occur weekly in the evenings, starting July 2, and last for approximately two hours.
The ultra low-volume spraying will occur in Wheatland, Plumas Lake, Olivehurst, Linda, Marysville, south Yuba City, Live Oak, Sutter, Tierra Buena, Meridian and Robbins areas.
Spraying will usually take place on Thursday evenings, with Meridian and Robbins being sprayed on Wednesday evenings.
The spraying will stop in the fall with the decrease in mosquito activity.
While the materials sprayed pose a low risk to human health, the district advises that people may prefer to minimize exposure by staying indoors, keeping windows closed and turning off window-mounted air conditioners and whole house fans while spraying is conducted.
For more information and to set up email notifications for spraying, visit the district’s website at www.sutter-yubamvcd.org.