Sutter County One Stop will be hosting its Spring 2022 Job Fair on Wednesday for many area employers and those seeking to get hired.
This in-person hiring event will be from 10 a.m. to noon at 1425 Veterans Memorial Circle in Yuba City. Those seeking a job are encouraged to dress professionally and bring copies of their resume for potential employers at the job fair.
“The Sutter County One Stop is thrilled to bring back our annual Spring Job Fair after a two-year hiatus. Spring is in the air and our community is eager to get back to work. I anticipate this event will be well attended.” Heather Murray, lead Business Workforce specialist at Sutter County One Stop, said in a statement. “There is no better time for both employers and job seekers to meet face to face and explore employment opportunities together. There will be a variety of employers seeking to fill an assortment of jobs from diverse industries and skill levels.”
Jennie McCullough, a Business Workforce specialist with Sutter County One Stop, said those who plan to attend must have a CalJOBS account prior to attending the job fair. To create an account here, visit CalJOBS at https://www.caljobs.ca.gov/vosnet/Default.aspx. Those who need assistance in creating an account can visit the Sutter County One Stop office at 950 Tharp Rd. #1000 in Yuba City or call 530-822-5120 ext. 3068.
To register to attend the free event, visit https://tinyurl.com/ycx6yst6.