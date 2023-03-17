The Sutter County Museum and Playzeum Yuba-Sutter will hold a number of spring-themed activities today in recognition of Free Museum Day. 

While the Sutter County Museum offers free admission every day, the Playzeum typically requires a $7 admission fee throughout the year. Free Museum Day is celebrated by museums nationwide during different times of the year to encourage visitors to see local exhibits for free or at a reduced cost.

