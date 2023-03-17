The Sutter County Museum and Playzeum Yuba-Sutter will hold a number of spring-themed activities today in recognition of Free Museum Day.
While the Sutter County Museum offers free admission every day, the Playzeum typically requires a $7 admission fee throughout the year. Free Museum Day is celebrated by museums nationwide during different times of the year to encourage visitors to see local exhibits for free or at a reduced cost.
Garden and craft activities will be offered at both museums today to celebrate the change in seasons. Sutter County Museum organizers said on social media that museum visitors can attend Playzeum’s free play session in the morning before visiting the Sutter County Museum’s Artisan Community Garden in the afternoon.
Garden volunteer Amber Milner said that a number of self-directed activities will be held in the garden and museum. Gardening activities, a scavenger hunt and nature-themed arts and crafts will be offered as supplies last.
Families can go at their own pace and do one or all of the activities. They can also browse through the museum's temporary and permanent exhibits, Milner said.
Organizers said that supplies for the Artisan Community Garden activities are limited to the first 100 kids. All ages are welcome to attend, but Milner believes the activities are ideal for kids aged 2 and up.
The Playzeum will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and is located at 1980 S. Walton Ave. in Yuba City. The Sutter County Museum will be open from noon to 4 p.m. and is located at 1313 Butte House Rd. in Yuba City.