The Yuba City Downtown Business Association is offering the public an opportunity to listen to live music and enjoy downtown on Saturday.
Kristel Martin, coordinator for the Yuba City Downtown Business Association, said they will be hosting their first Spring Music Festival on Center Street from 4-7 p.m.
“It’s outside, it’s an open-air event, and people are wanting to get outside,” Martin said.
She said the event will feature two bands – Tattered & Tide and Johnny D’s Steel Horse Stampede – a children’s zone, games for adults, gyro and Potato Patoto food trucks and more.
“We want to make sure we’re catering to our merchants downtown,” Martin said. “...(Attendees) can shop and dine here and listen to music.”
She said there will be tables set up for outdoor eating.
During the event, Martin said COVID-19 protocols will be in place – tables will be spread apart, there will be water stations, and hand sanitizer and masks will be available.
“We really want to enhance and do more on Center Street,” Martin said. “It’s a wider street and it’s a side street so it’s easier to close than Plumas Street.”
She said the association is looking to host activities on Center Street quarterly if not more often, as things continue to open up and restrictions ease.
“Come out and enjoy outside and historic downtown,” Martin said.
For more information, visit the Plumas Street Shopping District Facebook page.