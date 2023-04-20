The 62nd annual California State Square Dance Convention, ”Rivers, Rails & Gold Rush Trails,” will be held in Yuba City today through Sunday at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds.
Square dancing is listed as the national folk dance of the United States, and is frequently considered as part of the country’s heritage. This activity is said to provide ample amounts of exercise, mental stimulation, social interaction, and entertainment for people of all ages. This event is also listed as a smoke- and alcohol-free environment.
The California State Square Dance Convention is sponsored by the California Council of Square Dancers, Inc., a nonprofit and charitable organization. Event planners said they are expecting approximately 400 dancers from across California as well as Northern Nevada and Southern Oregon. A program booklet will be provided for dancers, which includes the convention schedule along with various advertisements and announcements. These ads may include additional opportunities for callers, cuers, as well as other dances or festivals.
Online and pre-registration has closed, however interested participants will be able to register at the door starting at 9 a.m. today. RV parking will be available on the grass with dump stations available at the fairgrounds. Square dance attire will not be required for both tonight and Saturday evening. Participation in this event also qualifies for the California Council of Square Dancers, Inc. Friendship Badge.
Featured attendees expected to participate include Ray Brendzy, Michael Kellogg, Steve Edlund, Darryl Lipscomb, MaryAnn Callahan, Craig Cowan, and Sharon and Casey Parker.
For more information, visit castate2023.org, or contact Katie Pearce at 916-606-9738, or Bonnie Abramson at 916-213-3640.