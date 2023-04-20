The 62nd annual California State Square Dance Convention, ”Rivers, Rails & Gold Rush Trails,” will be held in Yuba City today through Sunday at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds.

Square dancing is listed as the national folk dance of the United States, and is frequently considered as part of the country’s heritage. This activity is said to provide ample amounts of exercise, mental stimulation, social interaction, and entertainment for people of all ages. This event is also listed as a smoke- and alcohol-free environment.

