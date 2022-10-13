Square dancing will make its return to the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds from Oct 21-23.
This three-day event is known as the Harvest Hoedown, an annual festival hosted by the Associated Square Dancers of Superior California (ASDSC). The ASDSC is a nonprofit organization that represents dancers from a five county area in Northern California, which includes Butte, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, and Sutter counties.
The Hoedown will feature both square dancing and round dancing activities for participants at any level, both youth and adult. Registration is available online at harvesthoedown.org. The deadline to apply is Oct. 17 and fees range between $25 to $60, depending on the selected days, time, and age group.
Don Priem, with Good Vibrations Square Dancing, said that the festival is best fit for those who have had at least some experience in square dancing or are part of a local club.
“If people want to come watch though, I don’t believe there’s a fee for that,” added Priem. “The best time to observe the dancers would be in the evening.”
The event will kick off on Oct. 20 with a “Trails End Dance” for round dancers and Plus Level Squares. This event starts at 6:30 p.m. with an entry fee of $12.
On Friday, two separate workshops will be held simultaneously from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. These include a “caller’s boot camp,” designed for those interested in calling moves and acting as the square dance “DJ,” and a free “learn and grow” session will be held for participants to exchange ideas on rebuilding and enhancing the region’s dance community. Saturday will spin in a special “learn to dance” catered to beginners, and Sunday will wrap things up with “fun dancing” throughout the day.
All levels dancing will run from 7:30-10:30 p.m. on Oct. 21 and Oct. 22. Square dance attire is encouraged but not required on these evenings, and guests are invited to sport pink on Friday in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Other festival activities include a silent auction, sewing center, after party, and vendors.
The Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds is located at 442 Franklin Ave. in Yuba City. For more information, contact Harvest Hoedown Chairman Katie Pearce at 916-606-9738, or email HarvestHoedown@ASDSC.org. To learn more about the ASDSC, visit asdsc.org.
On-site camping and RV sites will be available at the fairgrounds with full electric and water hookups. Hot showers and a dump station will also be available onsite. Rates for overnight camping or RV parking are listed at $40 at the gate.
The Best Western is billed as the “Harvest Hoedown Headquarters Hotel,” located at 894 West Onstott Frontage Rd. in Yuba City. Harvest Hoedown group rates may be available.