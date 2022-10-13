Square dancing will make its return to the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds from Oct 21-23. 

This three-day event is known as the Harvest Hoedown, an annual festival hosted by the Associated Square Dancers of Superior California (ASDSC). The ASDSC is a nonprofit organization that represents dancers from a five county area in Northern California, which includes Butte, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, and Sutter counties. 

