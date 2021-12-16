Saturday marks the 25th anniversary of the Sri Narayan Hindu Temple, located at 1829 Franklin Rd. In Yuba City.
To mark the occasion, the temple is hosting a celebration in which 60 to possibly more than 100 people are expected to attend.
The temple opened in March 1996 and its anniversary is normally celebrated in March, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was postponed to a further date. On Saturday, the celebration will be held to commemorate the journey of the Hindu temple as a community.
Kavinder Chatkara, member of the leadership team at the temple, said he has been attending the church since its opening and has been a part of the leadership team for the last six years. He’s witnessed how the temple has grown over the years and how it has become a sanctuary for the Hindu community.
To start off the celebration, there will be tea and snacks at 9:30 a.m. Hawan, a fire ritual and prayer performed on special occasions by a Hindu priest, will occur at 10 a.m. After Hawan, at 11 a.m., Kirtan will take place, the singing of songs. At 11:40 a.m., thanks will be given to local retailers, sponsors, community businesses and devotees for supporting the temple and helping the temple fund the creation of the 25th anniversary magazine that will be given to attendees as a souvenir. At noon, lunch will be served at the temple.
The magazine highlights the history of Hindu temples, family, facts about India, past photographs of temple events and festivities and features other articles regarding Hinduism. The temple will be following all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 guidelines on Saturday.
“It’s been an honor to see the temple grow,” said Chatkara. “Not only is it a place where you feel safe, it brings the community together and it’s like one big family.”