St. Andrew Presbyterian Church will celebrate 60 years of ministry in the Yuba-Sutter area.
The Yuba City church was founded by Presbytery of Sacramento on April 30, 1961 – with support of the Marysville First Presbyterian Church, St. Andrew was chartered with 199 initial members.
“For 60 years the church has been known throughout the community for its support of those in need physically and spiritually,” it was stated in a press release. “Their food closet (staffed entirely by volunteers) has been an essential part of the church’s mission since its inception, sometimes providing over 1,000 meals a month to hungry families.”
St. Andrew, along with six others, was also the founding church for Christian Assistance Network, which coordinates services for those in need.
In addition, the church has provided support for other ministries in the community, such as the Regional Emergency Shelter Team, Hands of Hope, Bridges to Housing, Habitat for Humanity, Yuba-Sutter Mexico Mission, River Bottoms Ministry and Casa de Esperanza.
In 1986, St. Andrew opened its own preschool, Joyful Noise Nursery School.
The church's first building was built in 1963 and, as the church grew, a second was built in 1985. A new sanctuary and ministry center was built in 2002.
St. Andrew Presbyterian Church will celebrate its 60th anniversary with two socially-distanced worship services on Sunday, April 25, at 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Due to COVID-19, masks are required with a health check at the door and seating may be limited.
The church will also have a pre-ordered pasta dinner drive-through on April 30 to mark the anniversary.
A commemorative birthday coin has also been minted to celebrate the church's 60 years – the first 100 people to give $60 or a multiple of 60 will receive a coin. Donations can be made by texting STAPCUSA to 77977 and selecting the “Birthday Gift” fund.