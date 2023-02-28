The annual tree sale by St. Isidore Catholic School’s Parent Club is scheduled to take place on Saturday in Yuba City, organizers said.
The fundraiser is set to take place from 8 a.m. to noon in front of the school located at 200 Clark Ave. in Yuba City.
“For 19 years, locally owned commercial grower Sierra Gold Nurseries has donated 1,500 fruit and nut trees annually to the school and provides volunteers to help run the event,” organizers said. “With this year’s proceeds, the event will surpass $250,000 in total funds raised.”
A variety of fruit and nut trees will be available for sale, including cherries, peaches, nectarines, apricots, apples, plumcots, almonds, walnuts, olives and berries. All fruit and almond trees will be $20 each, walnut trees will be $30 each, and berry and olive trees will be $10.
For more information, contact Jack Poukish at Sierra Gold Nurseries at 530-682-0038.