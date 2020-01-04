If it weren’t for state grant funding like the Homeless Emergency Aid Program (HEAP), the amount of services and programs available to assist the Yuba-Sutter homeless population would be a portion of what they are today.
A handful of staff members from the state Senate Republican caucus toured several different local programs on Friday to see how those funds were being used at projects like Better Way, 14Forward, the Life Building Center and the Salvation Army Depot.
“Personally, I wanted to just see how counties are managing multiple pots of money, everything from funds for mental and behavioral health to county realignment funds,” said Anthony Archie, a fiscal consultant for the California State Senate Republican Fiscal Office. “The information is useful because I interact with counties that offer various services regularly while serving in different subcommittees.”
The caucus reached out to the Sutter-Yuba Homeless Consortium to set up the tour of the facilities to learn more about the work being done in the area on a regional basis. The delegation was interested in learning about the area’s HEAP projects and the programs provided, how data is extracted from those efforts and about some of the long-term strategies being implemented locally.
“The HEAP funding we receive is critical,” said John Floe, a consortium board member. “We would not be able to provide the level of services we currently do without it, along with donations from local community members and organizations.”
The first stop of the tour was Better Way, which is located in Yuba City and is one of the newest homeless programs in the area. Ymelda Mendoza-Flores, homeless services coordinator for Sutter County, talked about how program participants are directed to Better Way, its operations, and about some of the challenges and barriers the local homeless population face in receiving services.
Better Way is comprised of 20 small housing units with two beds each. So far, 29 people have gone through the program, four of whom have successfully found housing.
From there, they toured the 14Forward project in Marysville, which is set up similarly to Better Way but has been around since 2016. Delegation members asked questions about the program’s case management services and how it utilizes its funding. Since it opened, 14Forward has had an estimated 230 participants, with approximately 33 percent successfully finding housing afterwards.
Lance Christensen, chief of staff for state Sen. John Moorlach (R - Orange County), said his jurisdiction, like most others across the state, is working out how to best use limited resources to address the growing homelessness issue. He said he’s toured many different models in different areas of the country and was interested in seeing how the Yuba-Sutter area is juggling its available resources.
“We try to use these experiences to inform through legislation and the budget process,” he said. “My boss was a county supervisor at one point, so he’s familiar with the process. We know that many cases of homelessness come down to behavioral problems or drug addiction programs, so addressing that requires coordinated care and that takes partnership and resources.”
Before lunch, they stopped over at the Life Building Center, which is one of two local coordinated-entry points that assist the homeless population in finding the services and programs they are most in need of. They got an early look at the work being done to build a 24-bed emergency shelter at the facility, which has largely relied on HEAP funding.
Lastly, they toured the Salvation Army Depot to learn about a local shelter that provides more services for families and children.
“This is an opportunity to show what we are doing on a regional basis to address the issue of homelessness. Our area has nonprofits, government and private industries all working together to solve the issue,” said Grace Espindola, consortium board member, who helped organize the tour. “It’s easy to read about the programs on paper or by looking at the bottom line, but it’s harder to understand the impact those programs are having on the local community, so this gave them an opportunity to see that firsthand.”