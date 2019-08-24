On the last day of the Yuba-Sutter Stand Down, the atmosphere was anticipatory: people were waiting for the afternoon’s roasted pig dinner and celebration. After 20 years of sharing services with the veterans in the area, there was a lot to celebrate.
The Stand Down is a three-day veteran resource fair that connects those who have served in the military to services like dental care, pension information, help with housing and more. The heat didn’t keep veterans away from Beckwourth Riverfront Park in Marysville to learn about information and resources.
The resources included Reuben, a comfort and therapy dog from First Lutheran Church in Yuba City. Reuben’s handler Teresa McFall said she gets lots of questions from people about how to train their own dogs, or how to get a comfort animal for themselves. Above all, she said, people just love to kneel down and pet Reuben.
“Nobody ever comes up and says ‘I don’t want to see that dog,’” McFall said.
Women’s tent
Another resource at the Stand Down was a tent adorned with colorful faux flowers and a sign next to the entrance that read “no men allowed.” The decorations marked the entrance to the women’s tent which was filled with tables of supplies specifically catering to women – both veterans and spouses.
Shannon Gayton, director of the women’s tent volunteered her time because she said she wanted to create a supportive space for women.
“This is a safe place – we don’t allow men in here,” Gayton said. “Everybody is on the same page.”
An Army veteran and Butte County Camp Fire evacuee, Gayton now lives in Oroville and said she was hesitant to volunteer “because I didn’t serve in combat... I didn’t feel proud.”
She was encouraged by other veterans like Donna Souza and Shannon Bart to be proud of her service and use her experience to empower other women.
Now, she said her vision is to organize an event in the next few years that is geared specifically for women and women veterans.
The tent offered free supplies like lotion, shampoo, feminine hygiene products, and professional clothing and shoes donated by the Beale Spouses Club at Beale Air Force Base. There were also representatives from Sutter/Yuba Behavioral Health offering resources about mental health, breast cancer screenings and other services.
Marilyn Tuttle from Yuba City came to the Stand Down for the first time in 15 years. The Air Force veteran took her time browsing the selection inside the women’s tent while her husband, a fellow veteran waited outside.
She said that she returned to the Stand Down hoping to be inspired.
“Inspiration, patriotic inspiration,” Tuttle said. “Just seeing all these people.”