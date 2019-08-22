Day two of the 20th annual Yuba-Sutter Veterans Stand Down included a few new twists to the traditional resource-style event aimed at providing local veterans with free information and assistance.
In addition to the dozens of services available at Beckwourth Riverfront Park, two local dental practices – Reading, Reid & Wilson Fine Dentistry in Yuba City and B Street Dental in Marysville – provided free dental cleanings and treatments to veterans at their offices.
“We wanted to be able to provide quality care for those that really need it and thought what better way to do that than to bring them into our office,” said Dr. Alan Reid
Sunny Larsen, scheduling and new patient coordinator at Reading, Reid & Wilson Fine Dentistry, said this is the second year the practice has participated in the event.
Doctors/Veterans
“The doctors all have previous military experience and employees here are veterans as well,” said Larsen.
According to Reid, his dental practice had participated in a similar nation-wide event in the past but felt they were not reaching those that really needed the services.
“We really wanted to make sure we were helping those that really need it and the Stand Down does a great job reaching those people,” said Reid.
Dr. John Brady said most of the veterans that came into the office on Thursday had not received dental services in quite some time.
“Its a great event,” said Brady. “It gets a lot of people more comfortable with coming in to the dentist.”
Brady, Reid and their associate Dr. Spencer Wilson attended dental school together before enlisting in the U.S. Army in 2010 and served together for the next few years.
The office even hung up a photo of the trio in full combat gear from their days in the military in the waiting room to honor the day dedicated to veterans.
According to Reid, the dental practice offered services that can be completed in the office the same day, including cleanings, fillings and extractions.
“I would love to be able to offer additional services like dentures in the future because a lot of people that come in need them but that is something we have to send out,” said Reid.
Reading, Reid & Wilson will continue to provide free dental services to veterans today as well, but appointments coordinated by the Stand Down are required and Stand Down volunteers said Thursday afternoon that all of the slots had been booked.
No-Cost Glasses
Back at Beckwourth Riverfront Park, Dr. David Bradley, of Bradley Optometry in Yuba City, worked with VSP Vision Care to provide eye exams to the hundreds of veterans at the Stand Down.
The mobile lab where the eye exams are done is also able to make same-day glasses.
An Army and Air Force Reserves veteran, Bradley said he has been participating in the Stand Down event for over 10 years.
“I come from a big military family,” said Bradley.
According to VSP Mobile Clinic operations manager Linda Kendrick, the majority of veterans they provide service to during the event have not been seen by an optometrist in some time and cannot afford eyewear should they need it.
“Many of the veterans coming in are walking away with a pair of glasses at no cost to them,” said Kendrick.
Ray Adams, VSP lab technician, said each pair of glasses takes about 20 minutes to make and he is able to make about 25 to 30 pairs per day.
“Its a rewarding job,” said Adams, an Army veteran who served during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. “Its nice to share stories with other vets. Its like a small family.”
Hair Stylists
Stylists and shop owners Anne Kelley and Shannon Studhalter were busy with their scissors and razors, giving over 50 haircuts to both men and women on Thursday, during the event.
“If we have a service to offer then why not come out here and do it,” said Studhalter. “I love that locals can come out and help locals.”
Kelley, who attended the Stand Down for the first time this year, said it is a fun and rewarding event.
“I will definitely be back,” said Kelley. “Its been so much fun and an honor to serve those that served our country.”
Army veteran Michael Yandell, of Sheriden, said this was also his first time attending the Stand Down while getting a “high and tight” hair cut.
“There is so much camaraderie at this event,” said Yandell. “Everyone is so willing to help each other.”
Yuba-Sutter Veterans Stand Down volunteer Cathy Klaker said nearly 300 veterans attended the first day of the event on Wednesday and hundreds more were in attendance Thursday, although the final total was not available at the time of publication.
“I’m really impressed at the amount of community involvement the Stand Down creates to help veterans,” said Reid.