Yuba-Sutter Stand Down President Mike Nichols said he wants to see more recognition for veterans who successfully positioned themselves in their transitions to civilian life.
Tonight the Stand Down is hosting its seventh annual “Standing Tall for Veterans” dinner/fundraiser beginning at 6 p.m. at Colusa Casino Resort, where a trio of upstanding local military survivors will be honored for doing positive things in the community.
Ron Braiser, Marvin King Jr., and Tom Walther will each be honored.
Nichols said his organization acts as a network to direct veterans and active duty military personnel within the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa area to the specific services that they need.
He said Braiser, King, and Walther all represent Stand Down’s principles the right way.
“It’s more or less what they have done afterwards and keep doing,” Nichols said. “Don’t want to remember them after they’re gone. We want them to be recognized before that.”
– Ron Braiser was a Green Beret in the U.S. Army special forces when he was diagnosed with emphysema and was told he would only live for a short time.
It was then that Braiser relied on his faith in God to overcome the battle with the disease, according to information provided by the Stand Down.
Braiser said religion has been his lifeline since his transformation from military to civilian life.
To this day, Braiser continues his work in the homeless community serving all people in need, including the veterans who are among the homeless population. Through Hands Up Ministry, Braiser is able to provide for the ever-growing homeless through donations of clothing, blankets and other essential items.
– Tom Walther enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in October, 1964, and was a communications specialist serving tours at Beale AFB, Istanbul, Turkey, and Hill AFB in Utah.
Since his 13-year enlistment, Walther has served as an officer and member of many military and community service boards, including Yuba-Sutter United Way; Beale Military Liaison Council; Yuba/Sutter County Emergency Food and ShelterProgram; Yuba/Sutter County Emergency Housing Assistance Program and many others.
“I do what I can for the veterans in the area,” Walther said.
Walther said in his experience much of the support that the veterans cherish most is the genuine face-to-face contact.
He said the most at-risk individuals are the veterans who have nowhere else to turn; no backup family resources of any kind.
Walter said he definitely relishes lending a “helping hand” and establishing a camaraderie with those he meets.
– Marvin King said his military enlistment of just under 22 years gave him an opportunity, discipline and knowledge that he did not have in his hometown of Michigan.
King was a member of the U.S. Air Force, eventually retiring as section supervisor for the electronic warfare and data link maintenance shop.
He said military life can have both positive and negative repercussions.
He said overseas the lines are distinctly blurry between friend and enemy. King remembers a story in August, 1990 (pre-Gulf War), where guards were reportedly given an order to “shoot us all” if things went bad.
“It’s an uneasy (feeling),” King said. “If the guy you’re training is now firing at you. You never know who the friendly are and who are the foes.”
King said he continues to work hard for the local veterans with whatever support they need during their transition to civilian life.