Officials announced Wednesday the signing of a partnership between the Sutter Butte Flood Control Agency (SBFCA) and the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) for the design, environmental and permitting work that will be needed for critical repairs to four areas of the Sutter Bypass east levee.
Even though more than $300 million already has been invested by local, state and federal agencies in repairs to the west Feather River levee since 2010, properties south of Yuba City are still vulnerable to potential flooding from other sources, such as the Sutter Bypass, officials said.
In order to address that issue, the partnership between SBFCA and DWR was made official.
Construction on the Sutter Bypass east levee, which is owned and maintained by the state, is anticipated to begin in 2025. Officials believe that once the initial work is completed, the flood risk for properties south of Yuba City will “significantly decrease.” This strengthened flood protection will be in place until a total repair of the Sutter Bypass is implemented, officials said.
“This partnership is a perfect example of how the state works with local agencies to support flood protection improvements and leverage local expertise and knowledge to lead the design and permitting work,” Gary Lippner, deputy director of DWR’s Division of Flood Management, said in a statement. “DWR has allocated up to $4 million to this project and we look forward to working with SBFCA as the project progresses.”
Overall, the project will include the installation of about 5.2 miles of cutoff wall to address known and critical underseepage deficiencies along the Sutter Bypass East Levee near O’banion Road. These measures will not only improve flood protection for hundreds of millions of damageable property within the floodplain, but they also will reduce the flood risk to communities such as Tudor and help protect State Route 99, officials said.
“The Sutter Bypass plays a critical role in protecting our region from catastrophic flood events. I’m proud of our collective efforts to help ensure that the integrity of the bypass levees is bolstered,” California Assembly Leader James Gallagher, R-Yuba City, said in a statement. “Flood control and infrastructure has been and will continue to be one of my top areas of focus as a representative for this community.”
As of October 2021, SBFCA achieved its goal of providing 200-year flood protection to urban areas, officials said. The agency also has initiated work on a 1.65 mile stretch from Highway 99 to the confluence of the Feather River and Sutter Bypass, the only repair remaining on the west Feather River levee system.
“Throughout it all, the state has been an excellent partner in our mission to reduce flood risk,” Yuba City Mayor and SBFCA Board Chair Wade Kirchner said in a statement. “We’re pleased they’re trusting us to leverage the expertise we’ve developed through our levee repair program to identify and address levee deficiencies in a timely and cost-effective manner.”