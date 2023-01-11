Officials announced Wednesday the signing of a partnership between the Sutter Butte Flood Control Agency (SBFCA) and the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) for the design, environmental and permitting work that will be needed for critical repairs to four areas of the Sutter Bypass east levee.

Even though more than $300 million already has been invested by local, state and federal agencies in repairs to the west Feather River levee since 2010, properties south of Yuba City are still vulnerable to potential flooding from other sources, such as the Sutter Bypass, officials said.

