A recent state audit of untested sexual assault evidence kits revealed under-reporting from many law enforcement agencies, including Yuba and Sutter county departments.
But the sheriff’s departments for Yuba and Sutter counties and the Yuba City Police Department all told the Appeal-Democrat they had no untested kits in evidence.
When a sexual assaut or rape is reported, evidence from the victim’s body is collected through blood and urine samples, DNA swabs from the skin and genitals and photos of the affected areas. The evidence goes into a box, commonly known as a rape kit, which can either sit in law enforcement evidence or be sent to a crime lab for testing.
A state law enacted in 2018 requires local law enforcement agencies to declare the number of untested rape kits they have in their posession. Despite the mandate, only 149 of 693 law enforcement agencies in the state reported 13,929 untested rape kits, likely representing a portion of the true count.
There are a variety of reasons why a kit may go untested, such as if the victim became uncooperative, if charges were brought without needing DNA evidence, the victim dropped the charges or if the kit lacked DNA evidence to test - -such as if a victim showered or changed clothes prior to the exam.
Yuba County Sheriff’s department public information officer Leslie Carbah said the department doesn’t currently have any untested rape kits in its posession, noting that any possible DNA taken is automatically sent from the hospital to the lab for testing.
“We get a checklist of items, if submitted, from the hospital,” Carbah said. “Those things don’t sit on the evidence room shelf.”
Carbah said there are instances when a rape kit is taken but for varying reasons, such as if the victim showered or changed clothes, there isn’t enough evidence collected to send the kit for testing. She said in those cases, the kits are booked into evidence for storage, but not sent for testing because of a lack of testable material.
“Sometimes testing may not be done, for example, in cases where a confession or guilty plea result in a conviction without need for testing; a victim recants or drops the case and doesn’t wish to proceed, or there simply wasn’t any evidentiary value from the exam,” Carbah said.
The Yuba City Police Department follows a similar procedure, sending all samples with possible DNA evidence directly to the lab for testing. Lt. Sam Escheman said the department doesn’t currently have any untested rape kits in evidence.
“YCPD uses the California Department of Justice, Bureau of Forensic Services, rapid turnaround DNA program for all kits when we receive them,” Escheman said.
The Sutter County Sheriff’s Department has had five documented rapes reported in the last two years but could not confirm whether all five rape kits had been tested. Undersheriff Scott Smallwood said the department was fairly positive the kits had been tested, since there are suspects in all five cases, but the records officer was not available for confirmation.
The Marysville Police Department could not be reached for comment prior to publication.
Testing kits can reveal DNA evidence linked to suspects in other violent crimes, serial rapists, or exonerate those who have been falsely accused. Jen Kwart, communications director for Assemblymember David Chiu who co-authored the law requiring agencies to report untested kits, said clearing out the kit backlog could help provide links to other crimes.
“We saw the importance of those kinds of DNA kits with the golden state killer for example,” Kwart said. “There could be unsolved crimes in their area through testing these kits.”