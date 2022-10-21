As part of nearly $3 billion allocated by the California Transportation Commission (CTC) for transportation improvements throughout the state, $2 million will be going to a project in the Lomo Crossing area in Sutter County.
The CTC announced Friday that $2 million in State Highway Operational and Protection Program funds were awarded for “project development and right of way costs for intersection and safety improvements at Live Oak Boulevard/Encinal Road and State Route 99 in the Lomo Crossing area.”
Part of the nearly $3 billion awarded for projects that seek to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state was boosted by the more than $452 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 and more than $123 million in funding from Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, officials said.
“This allocation – which includes a significant federal investment – allows Caltrans and our local partners to continue building the equitable, sustainable, and safe transportation system on which future generations will depend,” Caltrans Director Tony Tavares said in a statement.
Officials said CTC has allocated more than $2.1 billion to Caltrans’ Division of Local Assistance in its annual federal fiscal year investment.
“These local assistance funds are used by more than 600 cities, counties and regional agencies throughout California to build and improve roads, bridges, tunnels and other transportation infrastructure, and for projects that enhance safety and help protect the environment,” officials said. “Annually, more than 1,200 new projects are authorized through the Local Assistance Program. SB 1 provides $5 billion in transportation funding annually that is shared equally between the state and local agencies. Road projects progress through construction phases more quickly based on the availability of SB 1 funds, including projects that are partially funded by SB 1.”