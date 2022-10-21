As part of nearly $3 billion allocated by the California Transportation Commission (CTC) for transportation improvements throughout the state, $2 million will be going to a project in the Lomo Crossing area in Sutter County.

The CTC announced Friday that $2 million in State Highway Operational and Protection Program funds were awarded for “project development and right of way costs for intersection and safety improvements at Live Oak Boulevard/Encinal Road and State Route 99 in the Lomo Crossing area.”

Tags

Recommended for you